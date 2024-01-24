Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 953.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,242,717 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,529,709,000 after acquiring an additional 887,136 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,842,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,193,695,000 after acquiring an additional 895,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980,753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,036,045,000 after acquiring an additional 642,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

