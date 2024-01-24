Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.00

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 230449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.66).

Frenkel Topping Group Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £62.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Richard Fraser purchased 26,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £14,040 ($17,839.90). 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

