Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $100.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $89.48 and last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 90476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

