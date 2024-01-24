FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,144 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176,445 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,343 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,513,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after acquiring an additional 240,344 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSK opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

