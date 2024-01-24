FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.20. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2,340,124 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
