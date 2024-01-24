FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.17

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.17, but opened at $1.20. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 2,340,124 shares changing hands.

FuelCell Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,766,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 168,224 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 87,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 756,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.