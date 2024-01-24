FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 9,508,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,111,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.
