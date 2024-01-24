FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 5.5%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 9,508,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 11,111,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

About FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

Further Reading

