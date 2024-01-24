Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Shares Gap Down to $9.12

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $8.75. Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 63,888 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

