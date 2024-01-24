FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.82%.

FVCBankcorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market cap of $239.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other news, insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $71,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $111,569. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 55,505 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

