FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will earn ($4.61) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.79). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.05 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.16% and a negative return on equity of 209.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,664,316.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 13,431 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $873,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,830,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $567,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,242 shares of company stock worth $4,574,237 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

