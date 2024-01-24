FY2023 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Lifted by B. Riley

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.06. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $45.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.