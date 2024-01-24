FY2024 EPS Estimates for Blue Owl Capital Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OBDC)

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Blue Owl Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $399.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.49 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OBDC. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

OBDC stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,311,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,477,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,009,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,765,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,752,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

