FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.79.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. NFI Group has a 12-month low of C$7.00 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.77.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

