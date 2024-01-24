G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 270.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

GTHX opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.03% and a negative net margin of 90.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $115,390.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at $465,048.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $107,854.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,896.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 33,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $115,390.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,673 shares of company stock worth $235,111. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 573,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 80,480 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,879 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $189,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

