GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the quarter. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 157,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 52,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GNT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,263. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

