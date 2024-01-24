GateToken Price Down 7.3% This Week (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $453.75 million and $1.27 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for approximately $4.58 or 0.00011409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017873 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,074.16 or 0.99894723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00208537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003693 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,143,893 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

