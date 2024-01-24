Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.80

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 585229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.87 million. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 37.54%. On average, analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 601.7% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 923,657 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 733,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

