General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share.
General Dynamics Price Performance
GD stock traded up $12.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.06. The company had a trading volume of 686,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average of $235.74. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 158.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.77.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GD
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.