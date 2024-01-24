General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric updated its Q1 guidance to $0.60-0.65 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.650 EPS.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. General Electric has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

