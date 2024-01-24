GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.81 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,436,992 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

