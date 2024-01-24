Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. 139,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,251. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

