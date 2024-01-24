GH Research PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2027 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of GH Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GH Research’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.
GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in GH Research by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,327,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,172 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GH Research by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 1,103,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 133,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GH Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 34,779 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GH Research by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.
