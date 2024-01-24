Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,096 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $30,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after buying an additional 56,363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,519,499. The company has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

