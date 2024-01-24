Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 8.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 5,539,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,781,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DNA

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,633,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,994,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,083,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,995 in the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 33.3% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 56.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.