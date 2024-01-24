Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 21,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 13,940 shares.The stock last traded at $4.63 and had previously closed at $4.63.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $892.34 million, a PE ratio of 117.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 198.32%. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GB. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

