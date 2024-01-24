Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $736.20

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $736.20 and last traded at $730.00, with a volume of 1221 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $727.46.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $666.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.98%.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $364,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Graham by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Graham by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Graham by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graham by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

