Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stake Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.66% of Graphic Packaging worth $113,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 477,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

