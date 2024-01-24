Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Great Ajax Stock Performance
Great Ajax Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.21%.
Institutional Trading of Great Ajax
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
