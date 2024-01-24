Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Issues Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.71. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

