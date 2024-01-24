Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 3.4%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.17 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 554,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,416,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GPRE

Green Plains Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.63.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Green Plains

In related news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.