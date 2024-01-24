Guggenheim Downgrades DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to Neutral

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $111.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $104.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

