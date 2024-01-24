Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 28,058 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,360 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises 0.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.86% of Ormat Technologies worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 41,661 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 449.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 414,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,973,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. 547,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $94.49.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

