Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,512,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,005 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 4.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.09% of Cisco Systems worth $188,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 19,456,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,251,068. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

