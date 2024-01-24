Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 2,499 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $606.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $601.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.16. The company has a market cap of $274.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.