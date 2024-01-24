Guinness Asset Management LTD Buys 63,773 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 3.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $131,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 16,367,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,897,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,286 shares of company stock worth $14,849,033. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

