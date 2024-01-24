Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,718 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.09. 3,525,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,954. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

