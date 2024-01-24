Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $14.21 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 109,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 39,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.20. 2,205,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $243.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.96.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

