Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $175.89 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,841 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $175,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.07. 665,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,237. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.