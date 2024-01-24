Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $18.39 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $18,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $390,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.20. 1,470,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,454. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

