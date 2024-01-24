Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $27.60 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $17.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $848.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $467.00 and a 12 month high of $858.64. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $747.71 and its 200 day moving average is $683.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $830.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.48.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

