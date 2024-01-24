Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $17,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CVE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.45. 14,308,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,200,844. The stock has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.