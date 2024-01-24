Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. 2,351,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.56.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

