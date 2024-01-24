Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 63,973 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,359,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 3.8% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $163,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 6,612,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

