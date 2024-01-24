Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,115,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,392 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $64,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,840,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,094. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

