Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 1,318 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Guinness Asset Management LTD cut its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 91.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.47. The company had a trading volume of 762,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,329. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

