Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 320 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of TXN traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $170.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,098,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

