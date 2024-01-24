Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 37.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 114,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,466. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.