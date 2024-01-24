Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 106,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,138 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.71. The company had a trading volume of 262,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,412. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.89. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.57 and a 1-year high of $199.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

