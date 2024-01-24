Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. 5,421,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,532. The company has a market capitalization of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $167.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 169.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

