Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Makes New $40,000 Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 427,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,652. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.65. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,819.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

