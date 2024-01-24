Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 194 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 547,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,947. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

